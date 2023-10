Little (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of Fox Sports reports.

The 24-year-old guard out of Stanford has missed two consecutive games with the knee injury that he suffered during Jacksonville's Week 5 win over Buffalo, but he's got a chance to return to the field this Sunday after logging limited practice sessions all week. If Little is unable to suit up once again, Tyler Shatley is expected to start at left guard.