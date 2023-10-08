Little suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills in London and is questionable to return.

With Cam Robinson stepping back in at left tackle after missing the Jaguars' first four games while serving a suspension, Little shifted to left guard Sunday. His day looks as though it could come to an early end, however, as he was quickly shuttled to the locker room after leaving the field under his own power when he suffered the knee injury. Tyler Shatley replace Little at left guard.