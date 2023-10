Little will undergo an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury to it in Sunday's win over the Bills, Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4 reports.

Little suffered the injury early in the game and was unable to return. It's unclear at this point what the injury may be or how much time he could miss. but the MRI results and injury report in the days ahead should provide that clarity. If he's unable to play Week 6 against the Colts, Tyler Shatley will likely get the call at left guard.