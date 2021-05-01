The Jaguars selected Little in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

Little is one of the more interesting tackle prospects in this class. A former top-rated recruit out of high school, Little was dominant when on the field at Stanford, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018. However, Little hasn't played since Week 1 of the 2019 season, when he suffered an injury that cut his year short. He opted out of the 2020 season, so it could take some time for him to get back up to speed. Jacksonville has Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor to hold things down at the tackle spots for this year while Little develops, but the Stanford product should be protecting Trevor Lawrence's blindside before too long.