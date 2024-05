Ruby (undisclosed) went to Jacksonville's reserve/injured list Thursday after going unclaimed off waivers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's unclear what type of injury specifically Ruby is dealing with, but in any case, he'll be sticking with the Jaguars for the near future. He'll now try to get back onto the practice field as quickly as possible to make a run at a spot on Jacksonville's 2024 roster.