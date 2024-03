Lutz is slated to sign a three-year contract with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lutz was solid for Denver last season, converting 30 of 34 field-goal tries and 29 of 31 extra-point attempts. He improved markedly with a field-goal conversion percentage of 88, as compared to 74 percent with the Saints in 2022. Now, Lutz replaces Brandon McManus as the starting placekicker for Jacksonville.