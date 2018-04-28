Jaguars' Will Richardson: Heading to Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Richardson in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 129th overall.
Richardson has the frame of an NFL tackle, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds to go with 35.25-inch hands. He has explosive lower body strength, exhibited with a 31-inch vertical and 108-inch broad jump at the combine. And it shows up on tape with his anchor ability that lets him slow down opposing pass rushers. He'll be a backup tackle to begin his career that could be the bookend opposite Cam Robinson down the line.
