Richardson will start at left tackle Sunday against the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Cam Robinson (knee) picked up a knee injury and is listed as doubtful while Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) was ruled out for the season opener. Richardson pushed A.J. Cann for the starting job at right guard throughout the preseason, but the injuries will instead provide him the chance to play left tackle.

