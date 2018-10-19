Jaguars' Will Richardson: Questionable for Week 7
Richardson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Richardson was a surprise addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday, and did not practice Friday. Expect an update on the backup right tackle's health if he does not play Week 7.
