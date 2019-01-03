Ngakoue had five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Texans.

Ngakoue reached his highest tackle total of the year in the season final, as he eclipsed three tackles in only three games. The 23-year-old had another solid season with 9.5 sacks, but his minimal tackle total (28 combined) made him a difficult IDP play. In his first two seasons he had a ridiculous 10 forced fumbles, but wasn't able to record any in 2018. Ngakoue has one year left on his rookie contract and should remain an important piece of the Jaguars defensive front in 2019, though his IDP potential will remain limited unless he can improve upon his tackle total.