Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Absent from OTAs
Ngakoue did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday, and it may be related to his desire for a new contract, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ngakoue expressed his desire for a new deal as he entered the final year of his rookie contract, but he still said that he would be present for all spring practices and training camp. The Jaguars are yet to comment on Ngakoue's absence, but it is definitely a situation worth monitoring, especially if he doesn't take part in any practices this week.
More News
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Spotted at offseason workouts•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Posts 1.5 sacks in finale•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Records eighth sack•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Tallies seventh sack•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Tallies sixth sack•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Adds another sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...