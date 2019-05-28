Ngakoue did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday, and it may be related to his desire for a new contract, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ngakoue expressed his desire for a new deal as he entered the final year of his rookie contract, but he still said that he would be present for all spring practices and training camp. The Jaguars are yet to comment on Ngakoue's absence, but it is definitely a situation worth monitoring, especially if he doesn't take part in any practices this week.