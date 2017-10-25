Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Adds 2.5 sack performance
Ngakoue accumulated four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts.
This is Ngakoue's third game with two or more sacks this season. The remaining four games, though? He's been held without a sack. Ngakoue is on track to triumph past last seasons total of eight sacks, but his inconsistency rushing the quarterback makes his fantasy value questionable. His value is best suited for daily formats against poor offensive lines.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...