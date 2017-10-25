Ngakoue accumulated four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts.

This is Ngakoue's third game with two or more sacks this season. The remaining four games, though? He's been held without a sack. Ngakoue is on track to triumph past last seasons total of eight sacks, but his inconsistency rushing the quarterback makes his fantasy value questionable. His value is best suited for daily formats against poor offensive lines.