Ngakoue had two solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ngakoue now has 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his last two games, totaling 10 sacks and six forced fumbles on the season. Through 11 games, the second-year pro still has posted six games with zero sacks, which makes him most useful against weak offensive fronts. Indy comes to town in Week 13, and Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks against the Colts in their first matchup this season.