Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Adds another sack
Ngakoue had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.
Ngakoue didn't record a tackle last week against the Texans and now has 11 tackles and five sacks at the halfway point of the season, with a bye week up next. The 23-year-old has recorded more than two tackles only once this season and is difficult to trust for IDP-purposes despite his pass-rushing talent.
More News
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Tallies two sacks in loss•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Secures first sack of season•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Still searching for first sack•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Missing Tuesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Keeps racking up sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...