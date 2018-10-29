Ngakoue had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

Ngakoue didn't record a tackle last week against the Texans and now has 11 tackles and five sacks at the halfway point of the season, with a bye week up next. The 23-year-old has recorded more than two tackles only once this season and is difficult to trust for IDP-purposes despite his pass-rushing talent.