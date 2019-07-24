Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Continues holdout
Ngakoue didn't report Wednesday for the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2016 third-round pick has averaged 27 tackles, 9.8 sacks and 3.3 forced fumbles in three pro seasons, playing all 48 games along the way. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Ngakoue already skipped June minicamp in an effort to gain leverage for extension negotiations. His absence from practice should free up extra first-team reps for rookie first-round pick Josh Allen (knee), whose presence on the roster could make Jacksonville hesitant to pay Ngakoue market value for a high-end edge rusher. Recent contracts for Demarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark and Trey Flowers landed in the range of $18-21 million for average annual value, with each player receiving at least $43.8 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com.
