Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Dealing with injury
Ngakoue (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Ngakoue's injury was unexpected since he played 49 of 68 defensive snaps (72 percent) in Week 1. Not practicing in any capacity isn't a good sign, but Ngakoue avoided injuries through the first three years of his career -- he played every game -- and will have two more practices Thursday and Friday to get back onto the field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...