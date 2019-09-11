Ngakoue (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Ngakoue's injury was unexpected since he played 49 of 68 defensive snaps (72 percent) in Week 1. Not practicing in any capacity isn't a good sign, but Ngakoue avoided injuries through the first three years of his career -- he played every game -- and will have two more practices Thursday and Friday to get back onto the field.

