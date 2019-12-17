Play

Ngakoue had five solo tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed during Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Ngakoue posted his third multiple-sack game of the season and also tied his season high in tackles. The 24-year-old has 40 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one touchdown in 13 games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories