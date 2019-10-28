Play

Ngakoue had two tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Ngakoue hasn't been able to consistently find the quarterback this season, as he has recorded a sack in only two of eight games. He has 18 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

