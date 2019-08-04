Ngakoue (contract dispute) will report to training camp Sunday, thereby ending his holdout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Feeling under valued heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Ngakoue has been holding out from team activities this offseason in an attempt to gain negotiation leverage. Coach Doug Marrone had previously stated that he expected his young pass rusher to report by Aug. 5, and Ngakoue confirmed that notion Sunday. Ngakoue had to report by Tuesday in order for his season to count as accrued, therefore scheduling him to become an unrestricted free agent following 2019. After racking up 29.5 sacks in the last three seasons, the 2016 third-round pick will be eager to continue his success this season, in order to receive the contract he craves.

