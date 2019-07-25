Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that he expects Ngakoue (contract dispute) to report to training camp by August 5 in order to accrue his fourth season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ngakoue previously skipped June minicamp, and is attempting to gain negotiation leverage heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Marrone has been in contact with Ngakoue, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, and says he "understands the situation." The 2016 third-round pick has yet to miss a regular-season contest, and notched 28 tackles (25 solo), 9.5 sacks and one pass defended in 2018. As long as Ngakoue remains away from the team, rookie first-round pick Josh Allen (knee) stands to receive extra first-team reps.