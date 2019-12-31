Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Forces fumble in finale
Ngakoue had one solo tackle and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Colts.
The 24-year-old finished the 2019 campaign with 41 tackles (36 solo), eight sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. Ngakoue is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the spring with his rookie contract now concluded, and there's a good bet he opts to test the market after posting 37.5 sacks, two interceptions and 14 forced fumbles through his first four seasons.
