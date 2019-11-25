Play

Ngakoue had two solo tackles, a strip-sack and fumble recovery in Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Ngakoue's strip-sack and subsequent fumble recovery at the start of the second quarter was the defensive highlight of the day for Jacksonville, as Tennessee averaged 9.1 yards per play. The 24-year-old had only two sacks through the first six games of the season, but he now has four sacks and two forced fumbles over his last four games.

