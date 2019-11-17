Play

Ngakoue recorded four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Ngakoue's sack total looked like it was regressing from last year's 9.5-sack mark, but he now has five through nine games and could match that total. The fourth-year pro will look to get to Ryan Tannehill in Week 12.

