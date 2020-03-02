Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Hoping for tag-and-trade?
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars will use their franchise tag on Ngakoue, who tweeted Monday that he no longer has interest in signing a long-term deal with the team.
It's possible Ngakoue changes his mind if the Jaguars improve their offer, but it sounds like he's hoping for a tag-and-trade at the moment. The 2016 third-round pick will turn 25 in March, following four consecutive seasons with eight or more sacks and 14 or more QB hits. Given his age, position and production, Ngakoue likely wants at least $20 million per year on his long-term contract.
