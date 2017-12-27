Ngakoue had two solo tackles and one sack Sunday against the 49ers on Sunday.

Ngakoue has only logged more than three tackles in a game twice this season, but his monstrous 12 sacks this season boosts his fantasy ratings. Week 17 won't be an easy matchup either, as Titans QB Marcus Mariota has been sacked on just 5.3 percent of his dropbacks, ranking 12th in the league.