The Jaguars haven't shown much willingness to trade Ngakoue to another team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars gave Ngakoue a franchise tag in March and seem to have granted him permission to discuss a trade and potential contract terms with other teams. Schefter suggests the contract is less of a problem than the Jaguars' trade demands, with the team apparently demanding significant compensation. Ngakoue hasn't signed his franchise tag, so he can hold out from training camp without accruing fines.

More News