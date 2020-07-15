The Jaguars haven't shown much willingness to trade Ngakoue to another team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars gave Ngakoue a franchise tag in March and seem to have granted him permission to discuss a trade and potential contract terms with other teams. Schefter suggests the contract is less of a problem than the Jaguars' trade demands, with the team apparently demanding significant compensation. Ngakoue hasn't signed his franchise tag, so he can hold out from training camp without accruing fines.