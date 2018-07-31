Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Missing Tuesday's practice
Ngakoue was held out of Tuesday's practice due to an eye injury, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
Ngakoue's eye issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, but he was held out of Tuesday's practice likely as a precaution. The starting defensive end has not missed a single game throughout his first two seasons in the league, while he racked up 12 sacks during his 2017 campaign.
