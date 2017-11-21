Ngakoue registered 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Ngakoue has nine sacks and five forced fumbles on the season, which have come over the course of four games. The 22-year-old remains tough to trust as an IDP option due to his inconsistency, but can still be an intriguing option when seeing the right matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories