The Jaguars aren't believed to be nearing an immediate trade of Ngakoue, as was erroneously rumored Wednesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, "as of now, no trade is imminent or close." This follows a Wednesday report in which a deal involving moving Ngakoue in exchange for a second-round pick was said to be imminent within the next two days. Ngakoue still has yet to sign his franchise tag, and he's made clear his desire to be dealt to a team where he'd be handed a new multi-year deal, but for now it looks as though no quick resolution is in sight.