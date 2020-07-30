Ngakoue hasn't reported to training camp, nor has he had any conversations with coach Doug Marrone, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

It's no secret Ngakoue wants to be traded, and his agent has criticized the Jaguars for demanding too much in their discussions with other teams. The 25-year-old edge rusher still hasn't signed his franchise tag, so he can't be fined for missing training camp. Ngakoue could end up skipping games if he isn't traded.