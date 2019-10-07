Ngakoue made four tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Panthers.

After racking up 9.5 sacks last season, it has taken Ngakoue a while to get fired up this year. He was impressive in this outing, though, dropping Kyle Allen twice. The fourth-year pro has a tough test against the Saints on tap, as Teddy Bridgewater has been sacked just five times in three starts.