Ngakoue posted two solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble Sunday against the Jets.

Ngakoue now has a monster four sacks and three forced fumbles through the first four weeks, making him a top fantasy defensive end. What's troubling is his lack of tackles, though, having just nine (seven solo) in this stretch. He's a clear starter on the Jags' defensive line, but Dante Fowler has also proved himself capable and usually steals around 25 snaps per game, cutting into Ngakoue's true fantasy potential.