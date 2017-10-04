Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Proving capable in second year
Ngakoue posted two solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble Sunday against the Jets.
Ngakoue now has a monster four sacks and three forced fumbles through the first four weeks, making him a top fantasy defensive end. What's troubling is his lack of tackles, though, having just nine (seven solo) in this stretch. He's a clear starter on the Jags' defensive line, but Dante Fowler has also proved himself capable and usually steals around 25 snaps per game, cutting into Ngakoue's true fantasy potential.
