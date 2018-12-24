Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Records eighth sack
Ngakoue had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins.
Ngakoue's eighth foray into the sack column set the Dolphins behind the sticks in the third quarter, helping lead to a punt. The 23-year-old's continued low-tackle production -- he has more than two tackles in only two games this season -- made him a tough IDP option again this season despite his ability to rush the passer.
