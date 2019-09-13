Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Ruled out for divisional contest
Ngakoue (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is a damaging development for the Jaguars' pass rush -- Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2018 -- as it prepares to take on mobile and deadly accurate QB Deshaun Watson. In his place, rookie Josh Allen is expected to start at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...