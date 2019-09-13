Play

Ngakoue (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is a damaging development for the Jaguars' pass rush -- Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2018 -- as it prepares to take on mobile and deadly accurate QB Deshaun Watson. In his place, rookie Josh Allen is expected to start at defensive end.

