Ngakoue had two solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The interception is Ngakoue's second of his career and it's the first time he's reached the end zone. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start this season win 16 tackles (12 solo) and only two sacks in seven games.

