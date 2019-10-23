Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Scores first touchdown
Ngakoue had two solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The interception is Ngakoue's second of his career and it's the first time he's reached the end zone. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start this season win 16 tackles (12 solo) and only two sacks in seven games.
