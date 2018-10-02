Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Secures first sack of season
Ngakoue recorded one sack across 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Ngakoue finally secured his first sack of the season as the defensive end is receiving much more attention from opposing offenses after his 12 sacks in the 2017 season. He'll now switch his focus to containing Patrick Mahomes as the Jaguars head to Kansas City this Sunday.
