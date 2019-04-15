Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Spotted at offseason workouts
Ngakoue was present Monday for the Jaguars' offseason training program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This news comes as a surprise, as Ngakoue is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Last season, the Maryland product racked up 28 tackles (25 solo) and nine sacks. The 24-year-old could be in line for a big contract, as he currently sits third in Jaguars' franchise history in sacks with 29. Ngakoue could still elect to sit out mini-camp and/or training camp if he's serious about playing next season on a new deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...