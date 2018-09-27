Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Still searching for first sack
Ngakoue is without a sack through the first three games of the season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Ngakoue has only three total tackles thus far as opposing offenses have utilized multiple blockers and chips from tight ends to keep him out of the backfield. "It's respect. Guys are keying on me, but you can't change the way you are rushing, Ngakoue said. At the end of the day, the sack part is going to come. Every rush I get, I've got to keep dominating." The 23-year-old had 12 sacks and six forced fumbles during his sophomore season last year and should continue to see plenty of attention as the best pass rusher on a stout Jaguars defensive front.
