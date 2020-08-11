Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell says he's spoken to Ngakoue, who recently fired his agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ngakoue still hasn't signed his franchise tag and is holding out from training camp, hoping his trade request eventually will be met. A lack of progress on that front could lead him to change his mind, as he'd be giving up more than a million dollars for each game he sat out this upcoming season. The 25-year-old has 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles through 63 regular-season games with the Jaguars.
