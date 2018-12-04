Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Tallies seventh sack
Ngakoue had four tackles and a sack in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
Sunday's outing was only the second time this season Ngakoue has totaled more than two tackles in a game. The 23-year-old continues to be a sack-or-bust IDP option heading into Thursday's game against the Titans, with 19 total tackles and seven sacks in 12 games.
