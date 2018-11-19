Ngakoue recorded his sixth sack of the season in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.

Ngakoue's fourth-quarter sack was his only tackle of the game, although he did total three hits on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, one of which helped lead to an interception. The 23-year-old has only 14 total tackles through 10 games, and his all-or-nothing production makes him a dangerous proposition as an IDP option.