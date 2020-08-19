The Jaguars expect to deal Ngakoue in exchange for a second-round pick Wednesday or Thursday, Michael Lombardi of the Athletic reports.
Jacksonville's trade partner yet remains undisclosed, but Lombardi notes that a firm offer is in place. With a final deal evidently close to done it looks as though Ngakoue, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, will get his wish of moving on to greener pastures. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old's new team will see fit to immediately grant him the high-end, multi-year contract he desires.
More News
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Talking with team again•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Not present for camp•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Minimal progress on trade•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Franchise tagged by Jags•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Hoping for tag-and-trade?•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Forces fumble in finale•