The Jaguars expect to deal Ngakoue in exchange for a second-round pick Wednesday or Thursday, Michael Lombardi of the Athletic reports.

Jacksonville's trade partner yet remains undisclosed, but Lombardi notes that a firm offer is in place. With a final deal evidently close to done it looks as though Ngakoue, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, will get his wish of moving on to greener pastures. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old's new team will see fit to immediately grant him the high-end, multi-year contract he desires.