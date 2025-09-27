Abdullah (hamstring) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

Abdullah was a late addition to the Jaguars' injury report, popping up Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue. Although he was originally listed as questionable, the Louisville product won't be able to play in Week 4. Expect Jack Kiser to serve as Jacksonville's top reserve outside linebacker while Abdullah is sidelined Sunday.