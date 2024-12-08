Abdullah (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Abdullah was sidelined for the Jaguars' last two games due to a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be given the green light for Sunday's AFC South clash. Abdullah has served in a rotational role at outside linebacker this year and has logged 17 tackles (13 solo) across nine regular-season games.