Jaguars' Yasir Abdullah: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah (hamstring) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Abdullah has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to Seattle. He should be back in action against the Rams on Sunday.
