Jaguars' Yasir Abdullah: Ruled out for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
The reserve linebacker has yet to see any action on defense this season but has logged 54 snaps on special teams across three appearances
