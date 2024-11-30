Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Even with the Jaguars coming out of the Week 12 bye, Abdullah will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. The 2023 fifth-round pick's next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 8. Abdullah has logged 17 tackles (13 solo) across nine regular-season games.