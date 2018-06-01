Jaguars' Zach Conque: Lands on IR

Conque (undisclosed) was placed on Injured Reserve, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Conque was waived by the Jaguars on Wednesday and he cleared waivers, opening the door for his placement on IR. He'll remain on injured reserve for the duration of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Jacksonville.

