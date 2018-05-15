Jaguars' Zach Conque: Signs with Jacksonville
Conque signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
Conque spent his rookie season on the Jets' and Texans' practice squads after going undrafted out of SFA in 2017. He has an uphill battle to win a roster spot in Jacksonville, though the uncertainty of the team's depth chart at tight end could benefit him.
