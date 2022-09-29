site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.
Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
